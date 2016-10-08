Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Men charged with spying

Kaohsiung prosecutors yesterday indicted three retired military officers for allegedly providing China with military intelligence, a breach of the National Security Act (國家安全法). One of the three is a former military intelligence officer surnamed Tsui (崔). After retiring in 1988, he lived in China and returned to Taiwan in 2013, prosecutors said. While in China, Tsui opened a restaurant with another Taiwanese man, surnamed Lee (李), a former counterintelligence officer, prosecutors said. The third man involved in the case is a retired colonel surnamed Yeh (葉). The three men were found to be in contact with active-duty or retired military officers, gathering information that they handed to Chinese national security officers, prosecutors said. They also helped develop an organization for state agencies in China and handed over confidential documents. The men spied for China in return for personal gain, free travel and preferential treatment for their business in China, prosecutors said.

TOURISM

E-visa program expanded

The government has expanded its e-visa program to include travelers from nine more countries with immediate effect, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Six of the new additions are in the Middle East: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The other three are the Commonwealth of Dominica, Montenegro and the Philippines. The Philippines is being included in the program on a trial basis for one year, the ministry said. The e-visa program, which allows foreign visitors to apply online for entry visas, was launched on Jan. 12 as part of an effort to boost tourism. The latest expansion is aimed at attracting more high-end Muslim visitors, the ministry said.