CDC confirms ninth case of imported Zika, from Vietnam

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday confirmed the nation’s ninth case of imported Zika virus in a Taiwanese man who had returned from a visit to Vietnam.

A 51-year-old man living in New Taipei City visited Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City and Bac Lieu Province with his wife between Sept. 10 and Sept. 23.

He had symptoms including a fever, coughing, a sore throat, conjunctivitis and joint pain on Sept. 23 and went to see a doctor the same day.

He went to another doctor on Sept. 28 because the symptoms were not relieved.

The hospital reported the case for Zika screening and the results, which were returned yesterday, confirmed that the man had contracted the disease.

Mosquito prevention quarantine measures have been taken at the man’s home and will continue until Tuesday, the CDC said, adding that he has been asked to rest at home.

The man has been instructed on the “1+6 principle” promoted by the CDC to prevent Zika transmission, which means not donating blood for at least “one” month, using a condom during sex for at least “six” months and (for women) postponing pregnancy for at least “six” months, on return from Zika infected regions, even if a person does not show symptoms of Zika infection.

The man was in Vietnam during the incubation and viremia periods of Zika infection, and his wife and mother — who live with him — as well as colleagues have showen no sign of infection so far, the CDC said.

Vietnam has confirmed three indigenous Zika cases since April, and South Korea, Australia and Israel have reported imported Zika cases from Vietnam, the CDC said.

The centers raised its travel warning for the Maldives to “alert” level on Friday, bringing the number of nations and territories with “alert”-level travel warnings to 62. People are advised to take special precautions against mosquitoes when visiting those areas and adhere to the “1+6 principle” on their return home.