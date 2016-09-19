INTERVIEW: Ex-national security head opines on leadership — II

Liberty Times (LT): How should leaders make decisions?

Ting Yu-chou (丁渝洲): Decisionmaking is the art of choosing. Everyone makes choices throughout their lives, and the quality of their decisionmaking makes success or failure in their lives. Decisionmaking is the most important and the most difficult. Leaders must take full responsibility for the operational outcomes of their organization and consider decisionmaking their unquestionable duty. To make and keep organizational success, its leadership necessarily has to make the right call at every crucial point in its history.

In recent years our government officials have made decisions of profoundly dubious procedural soundness and quality. I have been thinking on the reason why had these intellectuals and professional elite made decisions that clearly failed to withstand the tests. Decisionmaking is not merely a matter of logic; it requires experience, values and audacity.

I once talked to the Dalai Lama, who said to me out of the blue: “We lamas are divided into two camps. One camp believes we should return to Tibet; the other camp says we should remain overseas,” and asked me to weigh in.

I said: “I believe that a man of your high wisdom must have made up his mind already, and this is a quiz for me. So I report in all honesty: If you return to Tibet, you should have influence for one year, but if you remain overseas, your influence will be forever.” It has been more than 10 years, and he is still overseas. It tells us that the wise always ask other people’s opinions to perfect their decisions.

When the Korean War broke out, the South Korean forces lost battle after battle and fell back to the peninsula’s southernmost point of Pusan [now known as Busan]. US General Douglas MacArthur’s able staff made a great many suggestions, but he disagreed with them all and proposed an amphibious landing on Inchon [now known as Incheon], a plan opposed by all of his subordinates; even the US Department of Defense voiced misgivings. Inchon did not meet any of the doctrinal criteria for conducting an amphibious operation, as it had a massive tide range that would, if a failed assault on the beachhead was not withdrawn immediately, make his forces perfect targets for the enemy. The navigation lane had insufficient width, and rocks constricted traffic in the middle. Those were the reasons that the landing plan met universal disapproval.

However, MacArthur was unswayed by their objections. First, he had studied the hydrographical data and enemy dispositions in detail and made his decision after careful thought on the situation.

Second, he was convinced that if his own men did not believe he could land in Inchon, the enemy would certainly not believe he could. If secrecy could be maintained, success was guaranteed.

Third, had the landing failed, MacArthur was determined to direct the retreat in person and on the front, using his honor of a lifetime to vouch for the operation.

Making a decision is hard, and it is even harder when you are challenged by everyone around you. From this example, we see that MacArthur’s self-confidence is the product of his strong sense of responsibility and high professional competence. Therefore decisionmaking is an activity that imposes great difficulties and challenges, while demanding great wisdom.