MOTC proposes inclusion of road safety in curricula

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) proposal to include courses on road safety in middle school and primary-school curricula drew mixed reactions yesterday, with some accusing the government of interfering in education because it had failed to fulfill its remit.

Based on the ministry’s proposal, middle school and primary-school students would have at least six hours of road safety education each semester, while university students would attend a course on the subject that would contribute two credits toward their degrees.

However, the proposal was immediately criticized by National Taiwan University electrical engineering professor Benson Yeh (葉丙成).

He said that many primary school teachers and principals have said that the proposal is a perfect example of the government interfering in the school system because it has failed to fulfill its duties.

Yeh said that road safety is just as important as disease prevention, gender equality, environmental education and life education.

“As there are so many things to learn and children only have a limited amount of time, we need experts from various fields to work together and decide what should be taught. A government agency should not ask the Ministry of Education [MOE] to include a certain course in the school curriculum because the agency has failed to come up with the expected results by itself,” he said on Facebook.

Yeh also questioned on what grounds the MOTC could ask children to sacrifice their learning time because the ministry had failed to fulfill its original remit.

MOTC and MOE officials yesterday met to discuss the possibility of executing the policy and reached a consensus on four different matters.

First, officials agreed to invite experts to develop road safety courses or teaching manuals and encourage more universities to offer such courses.

Second, university students majoring in transportation studies would be asked to help promote road safety awareness and assist with campaigns in local communities, as well as in primary and middle schools via university service learning programs.

Third, universities would be encouraged to enhance awareness about road safety during freshmen orientation sessions and other school events.

The MOTC also said it would assist universities to locate qualified instructors.

Lastly, as the nation is scheduled to implement curriculum guidelines governing a 12-year compulsory education program in 2018, the MOE would invite three transportation experts recommended by the MOTC to create textbooks that include road safety information, officials said.

Textbook publishers would be asked to compile textbooks based on the transportation education materials developed for high school, middle school and primary-school students, officials said.

Minister of Transportaion and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) defended the inclusion of road safety classes in school curricula, saying that it was never the ministry’s intention to pass the buck to the MOE or create extra burdens for students, adding that the MOTC hopes to work with the MOE to jointly develop interesting and systematic road safety education.

“The percentage of people aged 20 killed in traffic accidents is too high... We have to make road safety fundamental for young people, as the governments of advanced nations have done. We hope that education experts have the same realization and jointly protect the next generation,” Hochen said.