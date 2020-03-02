SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Lazio take Serie A lead

Juventus lost their grip on first place in Serie A to SS Lazio on Saturday and the eight-time defending champions have to wait more than a week — possibly even longer — to try and get it back because five games scheduled for this weekend — including Juventus’ match against third-place Inter — were postponed in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy. The fixtures were due to be played without fans, but the decision to call them off was made on Saturday by the league as part of “urgent measures for the containment and management” of the disease. However, with the coronavirus outbreak worst in northern Italy, Lazio were permitted to play their match against Bologna in Rome and won 2-0 with its fans in attendance. Elsewhere, SSC Napoli beat Torino 2-1.

SOCCER

Valencia end winless streak

Valencia ended their five-game winless streak by beating Real Betis Balompie 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday in the first match since the club canceled its players’ media availability because of COVID-19. Valencia on Friday prevented players and coaches from speaking in news conferences before or after games, because a journalist who covers the club was found to have the virus. Players also could not talk to reporters in mixed zones after the matches. Elsewhere, Sociedad Deportiva Eibar won 3-0 over Levante UD, CD Leganes drew 1-1 with Deportivo Alaves, while Granada and RC Celta de Vigo drew 0-0.

SOCCER

PSG maintain 13-point lead

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and created another as Paris Saint-Germain kept their 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 intact with a 4-0 win over Dijon FCO on Saturday. In other games, Montpellier HSC beat RC Strasbourg Alsace 3-0, Metz beat Amiens 1-0, Angers beat Stade Brestios 29 1-0, Stade Rennais defeated Toulouse 2-0 and AS Monaco drew 1-1 with Stade de Reims.

TENNIS

Djokovic wins in Dubai

Novak Djokovic was scarcely troubled as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to win the Dubai Championships for the fifth time. Djokovic dropped his serve once, but converted all three break points against the 21-year-old Greek to move 3-2 ahead in their career meetings. “I’m trying to embrace the moment and appreciate where I am,” Djokovic said. “This has been one of the best starts of all the seasons I had in my career. I feel great on the court. I’ve been playing great tennis on the hard courts. That is my most successful and preferred surface.”

GOLF

Kennedy wins NZ Open

Brad Kennedy carded a remarkable eight-under-par final-round 63 to come from behind to win the New Zealand Open by two strokes yesterday. Kennedy, who won the tournament in 2011, started the day two shots behind fellow Australian Lucas Herbert, but stormed to victory at the Millbrook Resort course in Queenstown, finishing on 21-under 264. “To do this again after nine years is just unbelievable,” Kennedy said. “I actually posted a number in my head last night, 21 was the number, and I didn’t think I’d reach it, but I just knew that this course was out there to be had.