Five-wicket haul for Jamieson as NZ lead

AFP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

Kyle Jamieson yesterday continued his eye-catching introduction to Test cricket with a five-wicket haul as New Zealand took the honors on the first day of the second Test against India in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand, who won the toss with an inviting green pitch on offer, were 63 without loss at stumps after rolling India for 242.

Tom Blundell was on 29 with Tom Latham on 27.

Jamieson, who has his sights on becoming established as an all-rounder, grabbed the headlines on debut with four wickets and a sparking 44 runs in New Zealand’s 10-wicket first Test victory in Wellington.

He backed that up in Christchurch with 5-45 to blunt a promising start by India in the second Test.

“I guess it has fallen my way in the first couple of Tests,” Jamieson said, but added that the Hagley Oval wicket required more precision than Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

“Your margin for where you try and land the ball becomes a little bit smaller and when we overpitched they put it away,” Jamieson said. “If we missed wide, they put that away. So it was a matter of hanging in there and as a collective, we managed to do that and have a good day.”

Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari all collected half-centuries for India to show that the green wicket was not as threatening as expected, and Vihari believed that the side were at least 60 runs short.

“I think 300 plus would have been an ideal total on this wicket, but we showed more intent that we did in Wellington and that’s a positive,” Vihari said. “But he [Jamieson] gets much more bounce than other bowlers and that extra bounce is a big factor.”

“The front foot ball becomes more dangerous than the short ball ... and deservingly he got the five,” Vihari added.

Shaw was in sparkling form at the top of the innings with 54 off 64 deliveries, while Pujara and Vihari played more patient roles.

Pujara faced 140 balls for his 54, while Vihari’s 55 took 70 deliveries — but with most of his runs coming in a late flurry of boundaries.

India captain Virat Kohli again fell cheaply and there was little life in the tail.

The last six wickets produced only 48 runs, with 26 of them from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for the final wicket.

After Mayank Agarwal fell early, Shaw and Pujara put on 50 for the second wicket before the 2.03m-tall Jamieson struck for the first time when he found the edge of Shaw’s bat and a leaping Latham snared the catch at second slip.

Kohli entered with an opportunity for the master batsman to play a captain’s knock, as India battle to square the two-Test series.

Instead, his disappointing tour continued and he was out for three when a Tim Southee outswinger seamed back and smacked into the pads.

Southee followed with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for 7 before Pujara and Vihari stabilized the innings in an 81-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Wagner bagged Vihari with the last ball before tea and Jamieson took Pujara soon after the resumption, before racing through the lower order to remove Rishabh Pant (12), Ravindra Jadeja (nine) and Umesh Yadav (nought).

Trent Boult ended Shami’s 16-run cameo to finish off the innings, leaving New Zealand 23 overs to bat before stumps.