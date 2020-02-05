Pavelski helps Stars chase Lundqvist, beat Rangers

AP, NEW YORK

Joe Pavelski on Monday scored power-play goals 16 seconds apart, while Stephen Johns and Blake Comeau helped chase Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist to help the Dallas Stars beat New York 5-3.

Johns and Comeau scored 4 minutes, 4 seconds apart in the second period, while Corey Perry also scored for Dallas, who improved to 30-18-4 with their second straight win.

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin stopped 33 of 36 shots.

Pavel Buchnevich and Brett Howden scored first period power-play goals for the Rangers, as Brendan Lemieux added another on a man-advantage in the third period.

New York had won two straight coming out of the All-Star break and a bye week, as the front office weigh their options ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

“Every game is going to be key for us,” Brady Skjei said. “We have a lot of big games ahead.”

Johns played his fourth game since missing all of last season and the first 47 games of this one with post-traumatic headaches.

Johns slammed a heavy slap shot 7:52 into the second period to break a 2-2 tie and give Dallas their second advantage of the game.

Comeau followed with a snap shot from the left side at 11:56 to extend the lead to 4-2.

“I was open. I was calling for it,” said Johns, whose parents were at the game. “It makes it pretty special.”

Lundqvist was pulled after two periods, having stopped 11 of 15 shots.

Buchnevich put New York up 1-0 with his power-play goal 2:29 into the game.

Pavelski put Dallas ahead with two quick goals. He deflected John Klingberg’s shot past Lundqvist at 8:08 for his first power-play goal, then connected again seconds later after Rangers coach David Quinn unsuccessfully challenged whether a shot from Tyler Seguin was out of play and was hit with a two-minute delay of game penalty.

Howden tied it with 4:19 left in the first period.

The goal was initially waved off after Bowden touched the puck with his hand, but a review showed that he had used his stick and the call was overturned.

Alexandar Georgiev relieved Lundqvist and stopped five of six shots.

“We stopped playing for a bit and they took advantage,” Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad said.

Also on Monday, it was:

‧ Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 3

‧ Flyers 3, Red Wings 0