Taiwan’s Lee, Wang reach quarter-finals

Staff writer, with CNA, JAKARTA

Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin on Thursday put in a strong performance at badminton’s Indonesia Masters, advancing to the men’s doubles quarter-finals after besting their Malaysian opponents 2-1 at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace in Jakarta.

The seventh-seeded Lee and Wang won the first game, lost the second, but rebounded to win the third and defeat Goh V. Shem and Tan Wee Kiong 21-13, 16-21, 21-17 in 50 minutes.

The pair are the only Taiwanese players still in this year’s tournament — as veteran players Chou Tien-chen and Wang Tzu-wei were ousted in the first two rounds — and later yesterday were to face second-seeded Mohammed Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia.

Speaking after Thursday’s victory, Wang said that he and his partner believe that their speed and aggressive play would give them an advantage in their next match.

The Indonesia Masters is the second-biggest tournament of the badminton season.

KENTO MOMOTA

Reuters, TOKYO

World No. 1 Kento Momota was discharged yesterday from the hospital after being treated for injuries from a vehicle collision in Malaysia, his sponsor Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp said.

Momota was among four passengers in a van traveling to the airport on Monday when it crashed into the back of a truck, injuring them and killing the driver of the van.

The Badminton World Federation said that Momota suffered multiple lacerations to his face and a nasal-bone fracture during the crash, but that after being treated at a hospital in Tokyo, the 25-year-old was discharged with “no physical problems.”

“To the fans who are cheering ... I made you worried this time, but fortunately there was no problem found in the close examination,” Momota said in the statement. “I am really grateful of a lot of support I received after the accident. Again, I send my prayers to the driver who died in the accident.”

Momota, who won the Malaysia Masters on Sunday before the crash, is expected to be one of Japan’s biggest hopes for gold at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Although I will be in a recuperating period for a while, I will try to restore my mind and body,” he said. “I would like to show my fullest play as soon as possible so that I can give back to those who support me.”