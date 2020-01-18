Barty advances to Adelaide final

AP, ADELAIDE, Australia

World No. 1 Ash Barty yesterday came from a set down to beat Danielle Collins of the US 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the Adelaide International semi-finals.

Barty meets world No. 24 Dayana Yastremska in today’s final after the 19-year-old Ukrainian beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Collins was bothered by a back injury in the final set. She received treatment and was able to continue.

“It was probably my first real taste [this year] of some adrenaline late in matches,” Barty said. “And that is what we’re after, to try and practice those things as best we can. I felt like I did what I wanted to do well tonight and got over the line.”

Barty beat Yastremska in their only previous meeting last year in Miami.

“I had a good pre-season. I worked on a lot of things and I think that’s paying off... Each game, I’m playing better and better,” Yastremska said.

In the men’s draw at Memorial Drive, South Africa’s Lloyd Harris reached his first ATP final by defeating fellow qualifier Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

ASB CLASSIC

Unseeded Ugo Humbert is to face fifth-seeded Benoit Paire in an all-French final of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

Yesterday, Humbert beat fourth seed and two-time champion John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-4 to reach his first career final.

Paire later beat sixth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-7 (0), 6-2 to reach his ninth final and his first in Auckland.

Close friends, Paire and Humbert have met only once on tour, in August last year, when Paire won in three sets at Winston-Salem.

“To play against Ugo in the final is something special, between French guys,” Paire said. “I know him. He’s young and he’s a very good player — next gen.”

Humbert has been the giant killer this week, beating second-seeded Denis Shapavalov and 20th-ranked Isner.

Isner fought his way out of some tight spots in reaching the semi-finals. His first two matches included four tiebreakers and the American faced another yesterday in the first set against Humbert.

This time, Humbert had a slight edge. Isner managed only 12 aces, well down on his average, and made 32 unforced errors to give Humbert a vital advantage.

Paire once again had a costly outburst in the second set when he conceded a point penalty for racket abuse during the tiebreaker. He quickly composed himself, gained an early break in the third set and held on to take the match.

“I’m very sorry. I broke one racket and I was very nervous,” Paire said. “It’s very hard to play against Hubert. I’ve only two [rackets] left, so I hope I can win the final.”