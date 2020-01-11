Lowry closes in on Ormsby in HK Open

AFP, HONG KONG

Open winner and Ryder Cup hopeful Shane Lowry yesterday cranked up the heat to close in on former champion Wade Ormsby at the Hong Kong Open.

Ormsby surged ahead in early play, carding a four-under 66 to go nine-under and stay top of the leaderboard at the historic Fanling course where he won his maiden European Tour event in 2017.

However, headliner Lowry went three shots better than his opening round, including two birdies on the final three, to end four off the top and set up the chase going into the weekend.

“I’m very pleased,” said the Irishman, who failed to make the cut when he last appeared at Fanling a decade ago.

“Wade’s nine now, if he has a really good weekend he might run away... but hopefully I can shoot two decent scores and give myself a chance on Sunday afternoon,” he added.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond — who also missed out on the cut in his last appearance — shot 66 to end three shots off the top.

“We’ll see,” he said, looking ahead to the final two days of the US$1 million tournament that is taking place six weeks late after being postponed due to pro-democracy protests. “This is new territory.”

India’s S.S.P Chawrasia carded a blistering 63 to surge up the leaderboard and end two shots behind Ormsby.

The four-time winner on the European Tour shot seven birdies on his way to setting the lowest round of the tournament so far — just two shots off the course record set by reigning champion Aaron Rai of England.

Compatriot Shiv Kapur finished six-under to sit in third place alongside Australian Fanling debutant Travis Smyth, Janewattananond and Thailand’s Charoenkul Gunn.

US world No. 16 Tony Finau started strongly after a lackluster first day, but shot three bogies over the round to card a one-under 69, seven points adrift.

That left “a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth,” said the American of Tongan-Samoan heritage, who was the first Polynesian to play in a Ryder Cup. “I’m going to have to play better on the weekend to chase the guys who are playing well.”

As well as light winds, Aussies Ormsby and Smyth battled to stay focused as devastating bushfires rage in their homeland.

Ormsby described the view from his airplane window on the way to Hong Kong as “just like a red dust storm.”

Smyth also has reason for distraction.

His sister’s boyfriend is a member of the special forces and was called up last week to help battle the blazes.

Along with fellow Aussie and 2014 champion Scott Hend, the youngster is to donate money to bushfire relief for every birdie he shoots, with the competition hosts announcing plans to match Hend’s contribution.

Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang carded a one-under 67 to take a share of seventh on a five-under 135 total, just four strokes behind Ormsby.

Lu Wei-chih and Hung Chien-yao were in a group sharing 55th on one-over 141 overall and Wang Wei-lun shared 76th on three-over 143.

Additional reporting by staff writer