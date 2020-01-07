Vikings stun Saints, Seahawks celebrate

AFP, WASHINGTON

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins on Sunday threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph 4 minutes, 20 seconds into overtime as the Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 to reach the second round of the playoffs.

The Vikings quarterback achieved his first career playoff victory by marching Minnesota 75 yards in nine plays, sparked by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen to the Saints two-yard line three plays before the winning touchdown throw.

“Just happy we won. It was a great game. It was a great team win,” Cousins said after his 14th career game-winning late drive.

Dalvin Cook ran 28 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings, who travel to National Football Conference top seeds the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 in the other first-round playoff game to book a date on Sunday with National Football Conference second seeds the Green Bay Packers.

“Anticipating snow. Anticipating a great game,” Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson said of Green Bay. “It’ll be a great matchup.”

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, 10 days shy of his 41st birthday, completed 26 of 33 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown, but costly turnovers foiled the favored Saints.

“I’m so proud of the way we fought,” Rudolph said. “Nobody gave us a chance to win today but us.”

Cook’s one-yard touchdown run with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter capped an eight-play, 64-yard march to give Minnesota a 20-10 lead, but the Saints answered with an 85-yard drive in eight plays, which ended on a 20-yard Brees touchdown pass to Taysom Hill with 10:31 remaining, pulling New Orleans within 20-17.

Brees went five of five for 71 yards in the scoring march.

Brees moved the Saints down field again, but Jamaica-born Danielle Hunter of the Vikings knocked loose a fumble, Brees’ first of the season, and Minnesota’s Jalyn Holmes recovered with 4:18 remaining.

Saints defender A.J. Klein appeared to have recovered a Cook fumble and returned it for a touchdown on the next Vikings possession, but a video review overturned the play, ruling Cook was down before losing the ball, keeping Minnesota ahead.

New Orleans had a final chance in regulation and Wil Lutz kicked a 49-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to pull the Saints level at 20-20 and force overtime.

In Philadelphia, the Eagles suffered a major setback when quarterback Carson Wentz was ruled out in the first quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney.

“We knew we had to step it up in the playoffs,” Clowney said. “We knew we had to stop them up front.”

Josh McCown, a 17-year NFL veteran who had retired and worked as a TV commentator before returning to the Eagles aged 40, made his playoff field debut by replacing Wentz, who missed the end of Philadelphia’s two prior campaigns after knee and back injuries.

A five-yard touchdown run by Seattle’s Marshawn Lynch with 66 seconds remaining in the second quarter lifted the Seahawks to a 10-3 halftime lead.

Elliott added a 26-yard field goal on the first Eagles drive of the third quarter, but the Seahawks answered when Russell Wilson connected with D.K. Metcalf on a 53-yard touchdown pass to give Seattle a 17-6 advantage.

Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards.

“We stayed consistent. We answered the call,” Wilson said. “More than anything else we believe — there’s no doubt in us.”