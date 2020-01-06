SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Schauffele retains lead

Xander Schauffele finished stronger than everyone around him on Saturday and it was good enough to keep a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Schauffele closed with three pars for a two-under 71 at the winners-only event at Kapalua. Justin Thomas ran off five birdies on the front nine to take the lead until his first three-putt bogey of the week on the 12th hole as he made 38 on the back nine to finish with a 69 to be a shot off the lead.

BASKETBALL

Carter sets longevity record

Vince Carter made NBA history in Atlanta on Saturday, becoming the first player to compete in the league in four different decades in the Hawks’ 116-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Carter received a standing ovation when he checked into the contest 6 minutes, 30 seconds into the first quarter. Drafted in 1998, Carter brought “Vinsanity” to Toronto with his high-flying exploits, earning eight All-Star appearances along with an Olympic gold medal. The 42-year-old, who in August last year agreed to a one-year contract to play in his 22nd NBA season, scored three points and grabbed three rebounds for Atlanta, who were led by the 41 points of Trae Young — a 21-year-old who was born the year Carter was drafted.

CRICKET

Hathurusingha seeks US$5m

Sacked Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha is seeking US$5 million in compensation from Sri Lanka Cricket over the premature termination of his contract, an official said yesterday. The former Sri Lanka Test star and coach made the claim after the two sides failed to agree the terms of his termination last summer. “He has sent a letter of demand asking for $5 million,” board secretary Mohan de Silva told reporters. Details were not immediately available, but the Sunday Island newspaper said that Hathurusingha had sought his full salary for the remaining 18 months of his contract, which amounted to just over US$1 million. He has also claimed that his reputation as an international coach suffered as a result of what he called the wrongful termination.

CRICKET

Kiwi hits 36 in over

Leo Carter made Super Smash history at Hagley Oval in Christchurch yesterday, clouting six sixes from an Anton Devcich over as the Canterbury Kings surged to victory against the Northern Knights. Chasing 220 to win, the Kings won in the 18th over, with Carter making 70. In the 16th over, when they needed 64 from 30 balls, he matched Tim Seifert, who hit four consecutive sixes in his innings of 79 for the Knights, raising the possibility of six in six from a Blake Coburn over. Carter went two better in the record chase for the New Zealand domestic Twenty20 competition, marking the first time the feat has been achieved in it and a first for a New Zealander. It is just the fourth time in the history of top-level Twenty20 cricket that the feat has been achieved. Carter did not have a record to suggest he might add his name to the list, coming into the match with an average of 13 and a strike rate of 105. “I basically just stepped across and swung as hard as I could,” he told Sky TV. “I’m not so sure I got many off the middle, but pretty short boundary there, so they just carried over, I was pretty thankful for that.”