Australia crush Kiwis inside four days

AP, PERTH, Australia

Offspinner Nathan Lyon spun Australia to victory in the series-opening Test as New Zealand slumped to a heavy defeat on day 4 under lights yesterday.

Set to make 467 runs for an unlikely victory on a pitch that was deteriorating rapidly as the temperature soared to 40°C for the fourth consecutive day, New Zealand were bowled out for 171, with Lyon claiming 4-63.

Leftarm fast bowler Mitchell Starc claimed 4-45 in New Zealand’s second innings.

New Zealand lost Jeet Raval (1) and Kane Williamson (14) before lunch, and when play resumed after the break, Tom Latham (18) and Ross Taylor (22) fell to leave the visitors struggling on 57-4.

Just when Henry Nicholls (21) and B.J. Watling (40) appeared to be settling, Lyon had Nicholls caught by Travis Head at silly-point to end a 66-minute resistance by the fifth-wicket pair.

Australia declared their second innings on 217-9, with Tim Southee taking 5-69.

PAKISTAN-SRI LANKA

Abid Ali and Babar Azam each hit centuries to light up the final day of Pakistan’s first Test at home in a decade against Sri Lanka as the weather-hit match at Rawalpindi ended in a drab draw yesterday.

Rain and bad light did not allow full play on any of the four days after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat, but Pakistan’s supporters still packed the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the final day amid bright sunshine.

There was ample entertainment on offer for the crowd as Abid became the only male cricketer to hit a century on his debut in both the Test and one-day international formats.

Azam also added to his burgeoning reputation as one of world’s top upcoming batsmen, completing his third Test hundred after knocks of 104 and 97 in his previous two Tests in Australia.

Abid, who scored a ton in his ODI debut against Australia in Dubai in March, remained unbeaten on 109 while Azam was 102.