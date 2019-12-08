Mourinho sleeps at training ground

AFP, LONDON

Jose Mourinho on Friday said that he reacted to Tottenham’s midweek defeat at Manchester United by sleeping at the club’s training ground.

Mourinho’s 100 percent record since taking over at Spurs came to an end in a 2-1 loss against his former club at Old Trafford.

However, he said he refused to wallow in pity and instead started planning for yesterday’s home game against Burnley.

“I slept in here [the training ground]. I stayed here. I didn’t go home, so the next morning at eight o’clock I was here doing what? Burnley,” Mourinho said. “Analyzing Burnley, trying to organize the training session, trying to organize the meeting, choosing the clips to show them the most clear possible way Burnley works. That’s the way you have to do it in football. Don’t accept in a passive way.”

Defeat to United followed successive league victories over West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth, in addition to progression to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Now, Mourinho has ordered his squad to respond to the midweek setback.

“After a defeat you cannot be sad. You have to be more than that. You have to be raging, angry, not sad,” the 56-year-old said. “Sad is grief. It’s death. Accept defeat as a learning process, next game, work the next day.”

BUNDESLIGA

Jurgen Klinsmann on Friday claimed his first point since returning to coaching as his Hertha BSC team let slip a two-goal lead to draw with Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 in the Bundesliga.

Hertha was clinging to a 2-1 lead in the 86th minute when Sebastian Rode hammered the ball in from a corner for Frankfurt to deny the Berlin team the win.

Hertha is in the relegation playoff spot in 16th and winless in its past six league games, while Frankfurt is 10th.

LIGUE 1

Nigerian Victor Osimhen’s first half goal on Friday earned Lille a 1-0 win over Brest and third place in Ligue 1, behind Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain.

Osimhen struck in the 17th minute with a clinical finish to Jonathan Ikone’s back pass leaving Gautier Larsonneur little chance for his ninth goal of the season.

LA LIGA

Atletico Madrid’s title hopes look to be all-but over after a goalless draw away at Villarreal on Friday.

After losing at home to Barcelona last weekend, another slip means Atletico are now five points behind Barca and Real Madrid.

Asked if Atletico are too far adrift, Simeone said: “What worries me is winning games and then everything will look different.”

However, familiar failings in attack proved their undoing at la Ceramica, where Villarreal, who climb to 12th, were fully deserving of their point and could easily have snatched a victory, too.

“It’s normal that when you create so many chances without scoring, the players get anxious,” said Simeone. “We have to stay calm.”

Additional reporting by AP