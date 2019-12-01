Lakers romp to 10th consecutive win

AP, LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Lakers have won 10 straight games for the first time since December 2009, when Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol rode that fast start all the way to their most recent championship.

Nobody is ready to declare that the current Lakers are headed for a similar summer after their streak hit double digits with an overwhelming effort to beat the Washington Wizards 125-103 on Friday, but it is obvious that something special is brewing again in Los Angeles.

“That’s the best team in basketball,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “Their record is 17-2 for a reason.”

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James had 23 points and 11 assists before both superstars took the fourth quarter off in the Lakers’ 17th win in 18 games.

Quinn Cook scored 17 points, while JaVale McGee had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the steamrolling Lakers, who went 14-1 last month to soar to the top of the overall NBA standings.

Los Angeles had not won this many games in a month since March 2000 — another season that ended with a banner.

Los Angeles’ 17-2 start matches the best in franchise history, but the Lakers realize that true history is not made in November or December.

“We have championship aspirations, but that’s not what’s here right now,” James said. “What’s here is our next opponent. We want to continue to get better. We have guys who have been there and know what it takes. This is a long process, and we can never shortcut it, but we can enjoy it along the way.”

