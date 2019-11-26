Patriots hold top-ranked offense for 13-9 victory

AP, FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts

Few teams have had success scoring touchdowns against the Patriots this season. Add the NFL’s top-ranked offense to that list.

The Patriots on Sunday held the Cowboys without a touchdown for the first time this season, with Tom Brady throwing the single touchdown pass as New England beat Dallas 13-9.

It was New England’s 18th straight regular-season victory at home. The Patriots (10-1) have won 10 games in 17 consecutive seasons dating back to 2003, surpassing the San Francisco 49ers (16 seasons from 1983 to 1998) for the most consecutive years with at least 10 wins.

Dallas (6-5) had a chance to take the lead late, but facing fourth-and-11 on its their 25 with 1 minute, 50 seconds left, Dak Prescott’s 20-yard completion to Amari Cooper was nullified after an official review.

The Patriots, who struggled offensively in their previous win over Philadelphia, played without two key receivers after Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett were ruled out with injuries.

Brady made the most of what he had, tossing a first-quarter touchdown pass to rookie N’Keal Harry — the first of Harry’s NFL career.

“I’m definitely not satisfied yet,” Harry said. “Anybody who knows me knows I’m about to turn it up a notch. To set the bar higher. I’m ready to get back to work.”

Brady finished 17 of 37 for 190 yards. Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 93 yards. Sony Michel rushed 20 times for 85 yards.

Brady has been critical of the offense’s output, but coming away with wins is enough right now.

“I think every team develops at different times,” Brady said. “I think we take the challenges as they come and try to do the best we can... I’m happy we came away with more points than them.”

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the wet and windy conditions were a factor.

“Obviously no excuses, but the weather had an impact on both offenses,” he said. “A lot of balls on the ground, a lot of balls going off receivers’ hands. I thought our guys handled it better and better as the game went on.”

Ezekiel Elliott rushed 21 times for 86 yards, but the Cowboys were just two of 13 on third down.

Prescott finished 19 of 33 for 212 yards and an interception. Cooper was held without a catch for the first time as a Cowboy.

Elsewhere, the Seahawks downed the Eagles 17-9, the Saints pipped the Panthers 34-31, the 49ers pounded the Packers 37-8, the Titans trounced the Jaguars 42-20, the Jets routed the Raiders 34-3 and the Bills battered the Broncos 20-3.

The Browns downed the Dolphins 42-24, the Steelers beat the Bengals 16-10, the Buccaneers downed the Falcons 35-22, the Bears felled the Giants 19-14 and the Redskins outlasted the Lions 19-16.