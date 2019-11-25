Taiwanese claim badminton doubles final in South Korea

By Grant Dexter / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Wang Chi-lin and Lee Yang claimed victory in the final of the men’s doubles at the Gwangju Korea Masters in South Korea yesterday, defeating Malaysia’s Goh V. Shem and Tan Wee Kiong.

Wang and Lee won 21-19, 20-22, 21-19 in 59 minutes, downing the silver medalists from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in three sets, which all went down to the wire.

In the first game, the score was locked at 19-19 before the Taiwanese pair won two points to seize the initiative at the Gwangju Women’s University.

The second game was also close, with the score reaching 18-18 before Wang and Lee gave themselves two championship points at 20-18.

However, the Malaysian pair scored the next four to make it 1-1.

In the decider, it was 19-19 when Wang forced a return that went long, before Lee hit the winner from in front of the net.

In other finals, Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong defeated Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie of Malaysia 21-14, 21-15 in the mixed doubles.

South Korea’s An Se-young beat compatriot Sung Ji-hyun 21-13, 21-17 in the final of the women’s singles.

In the men’s singles, Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama defeated China’s Lin Dan 24-22, 21-12.

Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida overcame Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi 15-21, 21-17, 21-18 in an all-Japanese women’s doubles decider.