Australia dominate with bat and ball

AFP, BRISBANE, Australia

Australia look certain to take a 1-0 lead in their series against Pakistan after dominating with bat and ball on day 3 of the first Test in Brisbane yesterday.

Big centuries to Marnus Labuschagne (185) and David Warner (154) helped Australia to a first-innings total of 580 in reply to Pakistan’s 240.

At stumps Pakistan were in big trouble on 64-3, still needing a further 276 runs to make Australia bat again.

Shan Masood was 27 not out and Babar Azam was on 20 at the close.

Mitchell Starc did the early damage for Australia in the final hour of the day’s play, trapping captain Azhar Ali leg-before for 5.

He then enticed Haris Sohail to waft at a ball well outside off stump, only to get a thick edge to wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

Asad Shafiq was next to fall, edging Pat Cummins to second slip where Steve Smith took a comfortable catch.

Earlier, teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah claimed his first Test wicket when he had Warner caught behind.

Warner only added three runs to his overnight score of 151 when he became 16-year-old Naseem’s first scalp.

Naseem, whose pace has been impressive during this Test, eventually claimed Warner when the opener was unable to avoid a short-pitched ball and edged it to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

However, Naseem appeared to be carrying an injury and only bowled four overs in the day.

INDIA-BANGLADESH

India were in complete control of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata yesterday.

India made 347-9 declared in their first innings, a 227-run lead.