England’s Stokes torments NZ

AFP, MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand

New Zealand yesterday targeted the wicket of “freak” Ben Stokes as they battle to get back into the first Test against England at Mount Maunganui, New Zealnd.

The honors were even when the New Zealand-born Stokes went to the middle just before tea on the first day with England 120-3.

However, by stumps, with Stokes in form, the score had doubled and England is to resume today on 241-4, with the 28-year-old all-rounder unbeaten on 67.

“He’s a special talent. He’s a bit of a freak at times,” New Zealand short-ball specialist Neil Wagner said after Stokes clubbed his bouncers four times to the boundary.

“Everyone wants to get him out because you know what an important wicket it is ... but that’s my thing, we always try and strive to get the good players out,” Wagner added.

Stokes has tormented New Zealand this year since his key role in England’s nail-biting victory on boundary countback in the 50-over World Cup final in July.

As well as dispatching Wagner’s short stuff, he also showed a liking for the fuller delivery when he took four boundaries off successive balls from Trent Boult, including one that burst through the hands of the usually reliable Ross Taylor at first slip.

It was a drop that frustrated the New Zealanders, who had earlier seen opener Rory Burns survive three chances, including a waist-high edge that went between Taylor and Tom Latham in the slip cordon.

However, Wagner believed that, despite England going into the second day with six wickets in hand, the game was not out of New Zealand’s control.

“They haven’t got away from us. If we can come in the morning and get a couple of early wickets and put it back on them, we’ll be in a really good position,” Wagner said. “I think we’re happy with where we are at.”

Stokes and Joe Denly (74) put on 83 for the fourth wicket to lift England after they had slowly accumulated runs through the first two sessions against a New Zealand bowling tight lines.

Denly had been locked in a fascinating battle with Wagner, where the edges fell short of the cordon and balls that did beat the bat missed the stumps, but Denly refused to be intimidated by the onslaught and smacked five rising deliveries to the fence.

England’s top three played their part in getting a safe start, with Surrey pair Rory Burns (52) and Dom Sibley (22) putting on 52 for the first wicket before Burns and Denly added 61 for the second.

However, captain Root took 21 balls to get off the mark with a two, and then wafted at a wide next delivery from Wagner and was caught behind.

Burns might also have been removed cheaply, but a caught behind appeal when he was on 10, and the total 14, was turned down when replays showed he edged the ball.

He gave further chances on 37 and 44 before reaching his half-century and then being removed by Colin de Grandhomme.

“What we were trying to do was set up the game the way we have — establish yourself and try and bat big first innings,” Burns said, adding that England welcomed the Wagner bombardment.

Wagner finished the day with 1-77, while the most successful New Zealand bowler was de Grandhomme, with his gentle medium pacers drifting away from the batsmen, which produced 2-28.