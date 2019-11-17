Candiens top Caps with four-goal period

Reuters

Tomas Tatar had a goal with three assists, and Phillip Danault recorded one goal and two helpers as the visiting Montreal Canadiens used a four-goal second period to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 Friday.

The Canadiens won their third straight, while ending the Capitals’ 13-game point streak.

Shea Weber, Jordan Weal and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who have earned at least one point in five consecutive games (4-0-1) and are 7-1-1 in their last nine.

Carey Price made 26 saves for Montreal.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 14th on the power play and Evgeny Kuznetsov also delivered in the third period for Washington, but by that time, it proved too late.

The Capitals, who entered Friday with an NHL-leading 32 points, were in an 11-0-2 stretch before falling.

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2

Brad Marchand scored two goals in the third period to help the Boston Bruins win at Toronto.

Charlie Coyle added a goal and an assist, and Zdeno Chara scored a goal for the Bruins, who ended a four-game losing streak.

Auston Matthews and Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost four in a row.

Boston’s Tuukka Rask made 29 saves, and Toronto’s Frederik Andersen stopped 30 shots.

Marchand gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with a wrist shot only 11 seconds into the third period, after going around a defenseman.

Kapanen tied the game less than four minutes later, but Marchand put Boston on top again at 5:08, when he scored on a wrist shot off his own rebound. Chara’s empty-netter ended the scoring.

Devils 2, Penguins 1

MacKenzie Blackwood made a season-high 38 saves and New Jersey held on to top Pittsburgh in Newark, New Jersey, for their fourth win in seven games.

The Devils avoided losing for the fifth time when holding a lead through two periods.

Travis Zajac and Blake Coleman scored in the opening two periods for the Devils, who are 4-0-4 in one-goal games this season.

Defenseman Jack Johnson scored in the third period for Pittsburgh.

Also on Friday, it was:

‧ Blue Jackets 3, Blues 2

‧ Senators 2, Flyers 1