Taiwan’s Cheng reaches table tennis quarter-final

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Cheng I-ching yesterday reached the quarter-finals of the women’s singles at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Women’s World Cup in Chengdu, China, defeating Jihee Jeon of South Korea 4-1.

The fifth-seeded Cheng was quick out of the gate, defeating her opponent 14-12, 11-5, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8 at the Sichuan Province Gymnasium.

Cheng finished runner-up at the 2016 Women’s World Cup in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and took third place in Markham, Ontario, in 2017 and in Chengdu last year.

Cheng had lost seven of the past 12 matches played against Jeon, so it was expected to be a tough battle.

Later in the evening, the 27-year-old Cheng was scheduled to face China’s Liu Shiwen, who beat Taiwan’s Chen Szu-yu 4-1 in the second round of the tournament.

Liu is now fifth in the ITTF women’s rankings and has won the Women’s World Cup four times — in 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Liu also held the ITTF No. 1 ranking for nine consecutive months, from January to September 2010.