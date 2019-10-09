Redskins fire Jay Gruden after 0-5 start

Reuters

The Washington Redskins on Monday fired head coach Jay Gruden following the team’s 0-5 start.

The Redskins made the announcement via Twitter, saying Gruden had been informed of the decision in an early-morning meeting with owner Daniel Snyder and president Bruce Allen.

“I’m not bitter,” Gruden told the Washington Post. “This is a production-based business and I didn’t get it done.”

“Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations,” the team said in a statement.

Washington are 0-5 for the first time since 2001.

“To make a decision like this is difficult, but it was necessary,” Allen said at a news conference. “Our 0-5 start is not just disappointing, we had much different expectations for this beginning of the season.”

Redskins assistant head coach Bill Callahan is to become the interim head coach, Allen said.

“Under Bill’s leadership, the programs he’s going to put in, the discipline and execution, we believe we’re giving him the best opportunity to beat the Miami Dolphins [on Sunday] and the rest of the year,” Allen said.

The Post reported that Gruden was annoyed at Allen’s suggestion that his work ethic — or that the team’s preparation — was lacking.

“I want to make sure that everybody knows that I actually did work,” he said.