‘Crazy times’ are ahead: Warholm

AFP, DOHA

Karsten Warholm enjoyed the moment of defending his world 400m hurdles title, but said “crazy times” lie ahead when he will be hunted down by “great opponents.”

The charismatic 23-year-old Norwegian — who in 2017 became his country’s first world champion since Inge Kristiansen in 1987 — won impressively.

He put clear space between himself and the other two athletes in the final: Rai Benjamin of the US and Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba, who had broken the magical 47 seconds.

Warholm — who had come out pumped for the race, bellowing when his name was announced and pumping his fists — said that the comfortable nature of his win did not make him complacent about the future challenges that he faces at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“With these great opponents, every one of them sub-47 [seconds], I am going to have to work very hard,” he said. “These guys are going to hunt me. Crazy times ahead and I am not going to sleep!”

Warholm, who smashed the European record when he went sub-47 seconds in Zurich in August, said he was not disappointed that he was well off the 27-year-old world record of Kevin Young.

“To be honest I do not care,” he said. “It was only about the gold medal today. If I won it in one minute, I would not care. I go out to have fun and run the race. Who knows — others around me might take the record one day.”

Warholm — who said he would not end up running the 400m event, as he had only entered in case he messed up in the hurdles — said that although he is the hunted, he does not let thoughts of his opponents get to him.

“I have very huge respect for my opponents, like Samba,” he said. “I am very humble to be in his company. I always focus on my own journey and not get stressed very much. For me, it was just to realize my potential and it went well for me.”

Warholm, whose lively wit and sparkle could make him the poster boy for a sport that so badly needs it, was phlegmatic about performing his victory lap in a virtually empty stadium.

The arena had been uncommonly full for the evening’s entertainment, but as soon as the race was over, the crowds trooped off.

“I am used to talking to myself,” he said, joking. “Actually there were some Norwegians still there, and I decided to go and salute them as they had come from Norway to support me and the team. Obviously, it was different in London [in 2017] with 60,000 in the stadium. At the same time, it is a gold medal, so I could not have cared less.”

Warholm, who along with 19-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen promises a possible golden era for Norwegian athletics, said that celebrations would be muted and shared with his veteran coach, Leif Olav Alnes, who was persuaded by the youngster to defer his retirement in 2016 and become his coach.

“It is going to be the same way as in London,” Warholm said. “I will go back to my room with my coach — and he will drink a Coke, and we will sit down and relax and talk all about the good things we have done. I will go to bed and have a smile on my face, because the best feeling you get is crossing the line when you win.”