SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

‘Player tip-off’ on fixing

La Liga president Javier Tebas on Thursday testified in a match-fixing trial, saying it was a former player who told him a result had been fixed. The case involves a top-tier game between Levante UD and Real Zaragoza at the end of the 2010-2011 season. Prosecutors say there is evidence that 965,000 euros (US$1.07 million at the current exchange rate) was paid to Levante’s players to lose the match in the final round of the season. Zaragoza won 2-1 to secure their spot in the first division. Tebas did not reveal which player made the allegation, but said he played for Zaragoza and did not want to be linked to the investigation out of fear of retaliation from other players.

TENNIS

Osaka fires second coach

Naomi Osaka has sacked her second coach in seven months, splitting with Jermaine Jenkins in the wake of her disappointing US Open title defense. Jenkins, a long-time hitting partner of Venus Williams, replaced Sascha Bajin in February, weeks after Osaka’s Australian Open triumph. “I’m super grateful for the time we spent together and the things I learned on and off the court, but I feel like now is an appropriate time for change,” the Japanese 21-year-old wrote on Twitter. Her early exit from New York has seen her ranking slide to fourth.

FOOTBALL

US$3m for safer helmets

In a quest for a safer helmet, the NFL is starting a US$3 million program aimed at the development of new headgear. Manufacturers, engineers and entrepreneurs are welcome to submit prototypes in the NFL Helmet Challenge, with the goal of reducing head trauma. The league is to provide US$2 million in grant funding to support development, with as much as US$1 million awarded for a prototype that would be used to help reduce concussions. “Helmet technology is advancing at an impressive rate, yet we believe that even more is possible,” NFL executive vice president for health and safety Jeff Miller said in a news release. The challenge is to culminate in May 2021. Participants would have access to the NFL’s video review data on helmet safety, as well as models of modern football helmets.

COACHING

Panel talks women burnout

Female coaches play a key role in inspiring achievement in girls and young women, but their numbers are few and they often burn out and quit, sports leaders said on Thursday. Women coaches need better support to stay in their jobs, said participants at a Beyond Sport conference, held ahead of meetings at the UN this month on development goals. Fewer than one in 10 registered soccer coaches is female, according to FIFA. “We need more women in leadership positions in sport,” said Courtney Levinsohn, founder of Growth Through Sport, an organization that supports girls’ access to sports. Coaches play a formative role in building the confidence of young players and set an example of what leadership looks like, she said. A dearth of female coaches means they struggle with isolation and have to fight negative cultural stereotypes on their own, she added. “You could go months without seeing another female coach,” she said. “You burn out because there’s no collective.”