Hsieh falls short of semis in Hiroshima

Staff writer, with AP, HIROSHIMA, Japan

Nao Hibino yesterday advanced to the semi-finals of the Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open in Hiroshima, Japan, by beating top seed Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-3.

Making her first appearance in the quarter-finals in her seventh consecutive appearance at the event, Hibino broke Hsieh’s serve five times, hitting 25 winners to 27 unforced errors.

The 24-year-old Japanese world No. 146 saved both break points she faced in the final game of the first set.

She is next to face Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania, who defeated third seed Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium 6-4, 7-5.

Also yesterday, Japan’s Misaki Doi defeated Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 6-1, and second seed Russian Veronika Kudermetova defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany to round out the semi-finals.