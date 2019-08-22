SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Ex-players cited in drug ring

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and cited ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring, officials said on Tuesday. Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez said that police are also pursuing the alleged leader of the ring, Cesar Emilio Peralta, also known as “Cesar the Abuser.” Castillo has not yet been arrested. Peralta created a complicated system of companies to hide the origins of his assets, using members of his family and social circles, “including two sports figures in the Dominican Republic,” Rodriguez said. Castillo on Instagram denied any ties to drugs. “The truth is my country no longer works, my God, do you think that after making millions of dollars in Baseball I am going to dirty my hands with drugs?” he wrote.

SOCCER

St Louis chosen for team

The MLS on Tuesday confirmed that St Louis has been awarded an expansion franchise that would boost North America’s top soccer league to 28 teams. Commissioner Don Garber made the announcement alongside the club’s ownership group, including Carolyn Kindle Betz, the Taylor family and Jim Kavanaugh. With Betz and six other female members of the Taylor family part of the group, St Louis is to be the first female majority-owned club in MLS history and one of few in professional sports. The club would begin MLS play in 2022 in a new stadium.

RUGBY UNION

‘Women’s’ dropped from Cup

World Rugby yesterday announced that it is adopting a policy of gender neutrality for their tournaments. In what it said is “a first for a major sporting federation” the 2021 edition of the World Cup in New Zealand would be known simply as Rugby World Cup 2021, with “Women’s” dropped from the title. This would also be applied to their Sevens World Cup competitions. The men’s tournaments have never specified gender. “World Rugby has announced that its flagship 15s and sevens Rugby World Cup properties will no longer include gender in their titles, furthering its commitment to equality and brand consistency across its portfolio,” it said in a statement.

SWIMMING

Sun appeal to be public

A case in which China’s multiple world and Olympic champion Sun Yang is accused of anti-doping violations is to be held in public in a break from usual procedure, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a statement on Tuesday. The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed against a decision by the International Swimming Federation (FINA) to clear Sun of wrongdoing during a random drug test in September last year. The court said that it would be only the second case in its history to be held in public — the previous in 1999 also involved FINA.

ICE HOCKEY

Players begin boycott

Female players in Sweden are to go ahead with their boycott of an international tournament in Finland in protest against poor pay and working conditions. Sweden were to play their first game of the Five Nations Tournament yesterday against Japan, but the squad of 43 players were to be absent.