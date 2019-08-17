SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Taiwan take Pony title

Taiwan on Thursday won their 10th Pony League World Series championship, defeating a US team 9-1 in Pennsylvania. Starting pitcher Sun Yi-lei was dominant over 6-1/3 innings, striking out six and allowing only four hits and a run to a team from Michigan’s Bay County in the seven-inning game. The game remained hitless and scoreless after three innings, but Sun got his team’s first hit in the fourth, sparking a three-run rally that put Taiwan in front to stay. In earning their 10th championship, Taiwan extended their record for the most titles by a country other than the US. It also marked the nation’s third youth championship this year, after their Pony Bronco World Series and Palomino League World Series title wins.

SOFTBALL

Taiwan crush Puerto Rico

Taiwan on Wednesday cruised past higher-ranked Puerto Rico 9-1 in the super round of the under-19 Women’s Softball World Cup, putting them on track for a spot in the medal round. Sixth seeds Taiwan recovered from a 0-9 defeat by Japan a day earlier to beat fourth seeds Puerto Rico in a six-inning game called short by the mercy rule. The team, comprised mostly of players from Shilin High School of Commerce in Taipei, Chung Cheng Industrial High School in Kaohsiung and Puli Industrial Vocational Senior High School in Nantou County, are next to face the top-ranked US, who have won all their matches in the tournament so far.

TENNIS

Kyrgios fined over tirade

The ATP on Thursday fined Nick Kyrgios for expletive-filled outbursts in which he smashed two rackets, insulted the chair umpire and refused to get ready to return serve in his second-round exit at the Western & Southern Open. The tour said it is “looking further into what happened during and immediately after the match” to determine whether additional fines or a suspension is warranted. During a change-over in the second set, he yelled from his chair: “The worst ref in the game, hands down.” He then said that the umpire does “some stupid shit” every time he plays. Early in the third set, he took two rackets to the tunnel that leads to the locker room, smashed them on the ground and returned to the court. Warned that he needed to get ready to return serve, he took a new racket to the baseline and stood taping the handle instead of getting in position.

SOCCER

Adrian sustains freak injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is doubtful for today’s English Premier League trip to Southampton after sustaining a freak injury while celebrating their UEFA Super Cup victory over Chelsea on Wednesday, manager Juergen Klopp said yesterday. Adrian only came into the side to fill in for ’keeper Alisson Becker, who sustained a calf injury last week. Adrian was left with a swollen ankle after a supporter who invaded the pitch to join in their celebrations slipped and kicked his foot. “He will not go for a scan. We wait for the swelling to go down. It went down already,” Klopp said. The setback leaves Liverpool short of their two main ’keepers, but Klopp said that backups Andrew Lonergan and Caoimhin Kelleher were ready if needed.