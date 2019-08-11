Pair face jail over leaked Sala postmortem images

The Guardian

Two people are facing prison after they admitted to accessing footage of the soccer player Emiliano Sala’s postmortem examination.

The Argentine’s body was recovered from a plane wreck on Feb. 6, two weeks after it crashed into the English Channel.

Sala, 28, who had just signed a ￡15 million (US$18.06 million) contract for Cardiff City, had been flying from Nantes in France to the Welsh capital on Jan. 21.

An autopsy took place at a mortuary in Bournemouth, England, the day after specialist contractors removed his body from the Piper Malibu light aircraft.

During an appearance at Swindon Crown Court on Friday, Sherry Bray, 49, and Christopher Ashford, 62, admitted accessing CCTV footage of the examination.

Ashford and Bray admitted to three counts of securing unauthorized access to computer material between Feb. 9 and 11.

Bray also admitted to perverting the course of public justice after instructing Ashford on Feb. 12 to “delete your pics,” and the next day removing the postmortem cameras from the live feed camera facility and deleting a postmortem image of Sala from her mobile phone.

Two of the charges against Bray of securing unauthorized access to computer material relate to her operating CCTV equipment to access the examination of Sala.

The third charge relates to her using the equipment on April 24 last year to view the postmortem of another man, Andrew Victor Latcham.

The pair were told by judge Peter Crabtree that the starting point for sentencing for such offenses was custody, adding that the case was “extremely serious.”

Wiltshire police said that Bray was the director of a CCTV company in Chippenham that held the out-of-hours contract to monitor the cameras at the mortuary in Bournemouth, and that Ashford was an employee.

An investigation was launched after a graphic image of Sala’s postmortem examination was spotted circulating on social media, leading to the CCTV company’s offices being searched, police said.

The inquiry found that Bray had taken photographs of the footage on her phone and sent a picture to another person using Facebook Messenger.