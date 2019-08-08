Two-run home run leads Nationals past Giants

AP, SAN FRANCISCO

The Washington Nationals are back to doing all the little things that make them winners: scoring early, starting pitchers working deep into games and then turning the ball over to a now even-better, deeper bullpen.

Kurt Suzuki on Tuesday hit a two-run homer and RBI single during a three-hit night, while Trea Turner added a solo drive to help back Anibal Sanchez and the Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3.

“We’re playing good baseball,” said manager Dave Martinez, whose club had lost four-of-five and seven-of-10 when they arrived in the Bay Area, but have now taken the first two from the Giants.

Sanchez (7-6) allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings, struck out three and walked one to win his seventh straight decision since a loss at the Dodgers on May 10.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Martinez said.

Suzuki followed up his first-inning single with his 12th homer in the third. Turner connected leading off the fifth to reach double-digit homers for a fourth straight year.

Suzuki matched his home run total for last year and has 43 RBIs.

“I like the RBI totals. For me, production is key,” he said.

Pablo Sandoval entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, doubled, stayed in the game and added an RBI double in the seventh, one day after the Giants were held scoreless in a 4-0 defeat Monday — their first time being shut out since June 24 against Colorado.

“He’s done a great job, hasn’t he? Off the bench, a pretty nice weapon to have,” manager Bruce Bochy said of the 2012 World Series MVP.

Also on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Mets 5, Marlins 0

‧ Astros 11, Rockies 6

‧ Braves 12, Twins 7

‧ A’s 11, Cubs 4

‧ Yankees 9, Orioles 4

‧ Reds 8, Angels 4

‧ Rays 7, Blue Jays 6

‧ Brewers 4, Pirates 3

‧ Royals 6, Red Sox 2

‧ Dodgers 3, Cardinals 1

‧ Padres 9, Mariners 4

‧ Diamondbacks 8, Phillies 4

‧ White Sox 5, Tigers 3

‧ Tigers 10, White Sox 6

‧ Rangers at Indians, ppd.