SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

Tokyo ‘best prepared’ city

A year before hosting the Olympics, Tokyo is better prepared than any other city in that has hosted the Games, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said yesterday. Bach came to Tokyo to attend several events marking one year until the opening ceremony in the almost-completed National Stadium. Only three Olympic venues remain to be finished. About 3.22 million tickets were sold during the first domestic sales phase last month, while more than 200,000 people have applied to be volunteers in an indication of the building excitement.

BOXING

Changes to Hall of Fame

The International Boxing Hall of Fame is making changes to its voting process, shortening the retirement time for consideration and creating two categories for female fighters. The categories for female boxers are Trailblazer, boxers whose last bout was no later than 1988, and Modern, those whose last contest came no earlier than 1989. Female and male boxers must be retired for at least three years before the end of the calendar year in which voting takes place, meaning that boxers who last fought in 2016 are now eligible for consideration.

MANAGEMENT

Cowboys top richest list

The Dallas Cowboys top Forbes’ list of the world’s most valuable sports clubs for the fourth straight year as English Premier League giants Manchester United slipped four places to sixth. In figures released on Tuesday, Forbes pegged the value of the Cowboys at US$5 billion. The NFL club generate twice as much sponsorship and seating revenue at their AT&T Stadium than any other team, the publication said. The MLB’s New York Yankees jumped from fifth to second, their value coming in at US$4.6 billion. Twenty-six of the NFL’s 32 teams appear on the list of 50, while the Yankees are among seven MLB teams to feature. La Liga giants Real Madrid (US$4.24 billion) and Barcelona (US$4.02 billion), and the NBA’s New York Knicks (US$4 billion) round out the top five. Manchester United saw their value drop from US$4.12 billion to US$3.18 billion.

SOCCER

Player reverses coming out

A Twitter user who claimed to be an anonymous English Football League Championship player intending to come out as gay has reversed his decision, saying he is “not strong enough to do this.” Having previously declared his intention to hold a news conference yesterday at which he would reveal his identity after a series of tweets about his experiences, @FootballerGay on Tuesday posted two messages before deleting the account that had amassed more than 50,000 followers. Former England striker Gary Lineker and Burton Albion forward Marvin Sordell were among those to publicly express their support for the player, who is believed to be under the age of 23 and currently playing in a Championship club. Justin Fashanu remains the only British male player to have publicly come out while playing in the Football League, in 1990.