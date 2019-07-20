SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

NZ taps Stokes for award

After ripping the heart out of New Zealand fans on Sunday with a man-of-the-match performance in the World Cup final, England all-rounder Ben Stokes has now been nominated for the New Zealander of the Year award. The 28-year-old was born in New Zealand, but grew up in England. His exploits in the final earned some early nominations for the awards, as did New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, local media reported yesterday. “The way he [Williamson] conducted himself, not only in the face of such devastating disappointment at Lord’s, but throughout the tournament, resonated powerfully with Kiwis from all walks of life,” the award’s chief judge Cameron Bennett told the New Zealand Herald.

CYCLING

Push for women’s Tour

The International Cycling Union is hopeful it can convince Tour de France organizers to hold a women’s equivalent, president David Lappartient said. Women participate in La Course, a one-day competition during the Tour. This year’s edition is a 121km circuit race around Pau in southwestern France before the men began Stage 13 yesterday. Lappartient said that he had held discussions with the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) to increase the event to 10 stages and match the Giro Rosa. “What’s missing in our sport is a big stage race for women that can be seen worldwide. The Tour de France can really help with this,” Lappartient told BBC Radio 5 Live. The 46-year-old said he would continue fighting for a women’s Tour and hoped ASO would overcome logistical hurdles that prevent a longer event during the men’s race.

SOCCER

Arsenal fans petition club

Arsenal fan Web sites in the US are playing a pivotal role in a protest campaign against the club’s owners as a petition demanding change surpassed 100,000 signatures on Thursday, three days after launching. Sixteen supporters’ groups, three from the US, came together to launch the “#WeCareDoYou” campaign in response to “poor leadership” from owner Stan Kroenke and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, declaring the club to be in need of “meaningful action” to “reinvigorate” it. Supporters said they are unhappy with the fact that Arsenal face a third successive season in the Europa League, believe the atmosphere at Emirates Stadium to be “soulless” and feel “marginalized” by the club’s owners. Arsenal director Josh Kroenke responded with an open letter “respectfully disagreeing” with the fans’ view of where the club is at and insisting that he, his father and the club “want to win.”

CRICKET

Council suspends Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe was suspended on Thursday because of government interference. The International Cricket Council said it was also freezing all funding to the country, which is a Test-playing nation and full member of the council. The ban will be in place until at least October, when the council is to meet again to reconsider Zimbabwe’s status. Zimbabwe were suspended after its Sports and Recreation Commission removed the cricket board last month and installed temporary leadership. The commission acted after alleging corruption, but the council viewed it as government interference.