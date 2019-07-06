SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Chinese women get boost

The women’s game in China yesterday received a major financial boost after Ant Financial’s Alipay said it would provide 1 billion yuan (US$145.4 million) in funding for a 10-year project. The initiative was being funded primarily by charitable organization the Alipay Foundation and would look to make the sport more accessible to girls and women, Alipay said in a statement. The funds would be allocated to improve the national team setup, youth development, coaching education and the welfare of retired professionals. The women’s team have traditionally been more competitive on the international stage than the men’s side, finishing runners-up at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup and fourth at the 1995 tournament. At the ongoing World Cup in France, China reached the last 16, where they lost 2-0 to Italy. The men’s team have qualified for the World Cup only once, in 2002 when they lost all three games.

OLYMPICS

Second round for tickets

Tokyo organizers are putting “a few hundred thousand” tickets into a lottery next month for Japan residents who were shut out when results of the first lottery were announced last month. The new “second-chance” lottery is being organized on short notice because of unprecedented demand, which is believed to be at least 10 times over supply. Organizing committee spokesman Masa Takaya yesterday said that 3.22 million tickets were sold to residents in the first lottery. More than 90 percent of applicants bought the tickets that they were awarded, he said, adding that only the unsold tickets would be those offered in the next round. Japan residents might get fewer than half of the 7.8 million tickets that organizers say are available for all events. It is a reversal from recent Olympics when tickets were unsold and many events were poorly attended.

FOOTBALL

Dolphins’ Norton loses arm

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton has had his arm amputated after a car crash in the early hours of Thursday. Florida police said that the 22-year-old’s Ford F250 overturned after hitting a concrete barrier. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but his agent said the player had his arm amputated. Norton was drafted by the Carolina Panthers last year after starring for the University of Miami. He joined the Dolphins in December and was competing for a roster spot this off-season.

SOCCER

FIFA rejects criticism

Criticism of FIFA president Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse investigations was “ill-informed and unjustified,” the governing body said on Thursday after Afghanistan women’s team coach Kelly Lindsey said she was “disgusted” with him. Lindsey had demanded Infantino’s departure, claiming FIFA is not being rigorous enough in pursuing Afghanistan Football Federation officials. FIFA has so far only sanctioned Keramuudin Karim, who was banned for life last month for repeated sexual abuse of female players while president of the federation. FIFA has now disclosed that it is “carefully looking into allegations leveled against additional persons and will not hesitate to take appropriate measures and impose sanctions if justified.”