SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Draw delays Uruguay

Uruguay drew 2-2 with Japan and delayed their likely qualification to Copa America’s knockout stage until the last round of the group stage. Koji Miyoshi opened the score at 25 minutes, hitting the ball hard to the left of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. Luis Suarez leveled at 32 after a penalty-kick awarded by video review following a foul by a Japanese defender. Miyoshi added Japan’s second at 59 in a rebound after Muslera tried to block a cross from the left. At 66 minutes, Uruguay drew with a header by Jose Gimenez after a corner-kick. Uruguay have four points in two matches and lead Group C. Defending champions Chile could have reached six points with a win over Ecuador yesterday. Japan have one point and Ecuador have none. Uruguay and Chile play tomorrow, the same day that Japan play Ecuador.

GOLF

Weather hits opening day

Hannah Green on Thursday did not let an equipment oversight spoil her opening round at the Women’s PGA Championship, shooting a bogey-free 68 for a one-shot lead. The Australian had a hard time keeping warm and dry, because she forgot to put rain gear or towels in her bag. “I only brought one jacket and I was freezing cold,” she said. However, Green fought the elements and finished with a slim lead over runner-ups Mel Reid of England and South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo on a day when just 16 players broke par in Chaska, Minnesota. Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling carded a one-over-par 73 to land in 32nd place, while compatriot Chien Pei-yun was 14 back at 46th with a 74.

OLYMPICS

Hosting rights returned

The International Olympic Committee on Thursday gave India the all-clear to resume bidding for major sports events, lifting a ban that had been triggered when Pakistani athletes were denied visas to compete in the country. The committee in February suspended all Indian applications to host events after two Pakistanis were denied visas to compete in New Delhi. The denial of entry visas for two shooters, who were due to take part in a World Cup event in February, followed an attack by a Pakistan-based militant group in Kashmir. The Indian Olympic Association last year laid out an ambitious road map to host the Youth Olympics in 2026, the Asian Games in 2030 and the Summer Olympics for the first time in 2032.

OLYMPICS

Bill to address US reform

A top US Olympic and Paralympic Committee official on Thursday said that the organization is addressing its failure to protect its athletes from the sexual abuse of a team doctor, comments that come days after legislation was introduced aimed at reforming the body. US Representative Diana DeGette on Monday announced that legislation that would create a commission to look into the committee and its national governing bodies. The bill would require the US Congress to appoint a 16-member commission, which would include at least eight athletes, to study how the committee operates and provide Congress with a list of reform recommendations. The commission would have the power to subpoena witnesses and information from federal agencies as part of its review. The bill is similar to one introduced in the US Senate in January.