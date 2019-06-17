SPORTS BRIEF

Agencies, with staff writer

GOLF

Henderson leads at Meijer

Brooke Henderson on Saturday birdied the final three holes for a three-under 69 and a two-stroke lead over Annie Park at the Meijer Classic, with Lexi Thompson three shots back after a 62. Trying to break a tie for the Canadian victory record for both women and men, the 21-year-old Henderson had a 19-under 197 total at Blythefield Country Club. She opened with consecutive 64s, playing 30 holes on Friday after rain delayed the start on Thursday. Both Taiwanese at the tournament failed to make the cut, with Hsu Wei-ling shooting a pair of 72s and Chien Pei-yun shooting a 72 and a 73.

CRICKET

South Africa get first win

South Africa won their first match at the Cricket World Cup with a nine-wicket thrashing of Afghanistan under the DLS method at Sophia Gardens on Saturday. Quinton de Kock hit 68, including eight fours, and Hashim Amla was 41 not out in their 131-1 in 28.4 overs in reply to Afghanistan’s 125 all out in 34.1 overs. Captain Faf du Plessis was a happy man at the end. “Very relieved. Feel a little bit lighter, but I think all our cricket today was much better and much more competitive,” Du Plessis said. However, South Africa remained in the bottom half of the table with the West Indies, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but have played one more game. Afghanistan, have lost all four of their matches and remained last. In the top half, Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 87 runs to go to No. 1. Sri Lanka, whose top order threatened to overhaul Australia’s 334-7, were fifth.

SOCCER

Group E top two decided

The Netherlands and Canada ensured they would finish in the top two in Group E at the Women’s World Cup with victories. In Valenciennes on Saturday, Vivianne Miedema scored a brace as they saw off a spirited Cameroon 3-1, while Canada laid siege to the New Zealand goal in Grenoble to win 2-0.

SOCCER

Antuna scores hat-trick

Uriel Antuna went from not even being on Mexico’s roster to getting the start and scoring a hat-trick. The forward — who was a last-minute addition to the roster — scored three goals and had an assist as top-seeded Mexico cruised to a 7-0 rout over Cuba on the opening day of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. “I am very happy I was able to score, but the team played a great game, so I am very happy to be here,” Antuna said to CONCACAF.com after the game. Canada opened play with a 4-0 victory over Martinique in Saturday’s first game.

BASEBALL

Ruth jersey sets record

A New York Yankees jersey worn by baseball legend Babe Ruth was sold at auction for a record-breaking US$5.64 million, a statement said on Saturday. Hunt Auctions said the jersey was the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. “The legacy and significance of Babe Ruth to the game of baseball and American popular culture is unmatched by any other figure in the history of this country,” Hunt Auctions president David Hunt said in a statement. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed. Saturday’s sale shattered the previous record for sports memorabilia of US$4.4 million, also for a Ruth jersey, set in 2012.