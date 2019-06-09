Ivan Barbashev receives one-game ban

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The National Hockey League’s disciplinary officials have slapped St Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev with a one-game suspension for a dangerous hit to the head of Boston player Marcus Johansson.

The 23-year-old Russian was not penalized by the officials for a high check to the head of Johansson in the first period of the Blues’ 2-1 win in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final.

However, the league reviewed the incident and issued a one-game ban.

That means Barbashev will miss Game 6 in St Louis today, when the Blues —who hold a 3-2 series lead — will try to clinch their first Stanley Cup crown.

Barbashev has six points in 24 games this post-season and scored 14 goals and 26 points in 80 regular-season games.

Barbashev’s hit was not the only blown call in Game 5. Bruins’ coach Bruce Cassidy was steaming after a non-tripping call led to the Blues’ eventual game-winning goal.

With St Louis ahead 1-0 halfway through the final period, Tyler Bozak took the legs out from under an unsuspecting Noel Acciari, sending the Bruins forward crashing to the ice. Acciari was down and in pain when the Blues got the puck and David Perron beat goaltender Tuukka Rask to make it 2-0.

“It’s right in front of the officials, it’s a slew foot,” Cassidy said. “Our guy is gone — it took him out of the game.”