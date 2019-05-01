Twins’ Odorizzi outpitches Astros’ Verlander in 1-0 win

Reuters

Ehire Adrianza yesterday homered and Jake Odorizzi pitched seven shutout innings to outduel Justin Verlander as hosts the Minnesota Twins edged the Houston Astros 1-0.

It was the third consecutive win for Odorizzi (3-2), including two victories in a row over the Astros. He allowed four singles and a walk, while striking out seven.

Taylor Rogers pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Blake Parker erased a leadoff single to Carlos Correa to start the ninth inning by inducing Yuli Gurriel to hit into a double play.

Parker then got Josh Reddick to ground out to end the game for his sixth save.

Verlander (4-1), who lost for just the third time in his past 21 starts (14-3) against Minnesota, gave up two hits, two walks and a run over six innings before departing after throwing 100 pitches, 66 of which were strikes. He struck out seven.

Reds 5, Mets 4

Jesse Winker’s homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning lifted the visiting Cincinnati Reds past the New York Mets in the 5-4 opener of a four-game series.

The Reds broke a two-game losing streak. The Mets have dropped four of five. The teams combined to strand nine runners without scoring between the fifth and the ninth innings before Winker homered well beyond the right field fence off Mets closer Edwin Diaz (0-1).

Diaz was scored upon for just the second time in 13 appearances this season.

The homer made a winner out of Raisel Iglesias (1-3), who tossed two scoreless innings.

Cardinals 6, Nationals 3

Marcell Ozuna had two hits, including a key two-run single that launched a six-run rally in the fifth inning, to lead the St Louis Cardinals to a 6-3 win over hosts the Washington Nationals.

Cardinals starter Michael Wacha (2-0) allowed three runs on four hits in five innings for the win after coming off the injured list earlier in the day. He missed one start due to a knee problem.

The Nationals’ Patrick Corbin (2-1) had his worst start of the season, allowing six runs on six hits, with four walks in five innings. It was his shortest outing in six games this year.

Red Sox 9, Athletics 4

Rookie Michael Chavis drove in a career-high three runs as hosts the Boston Red Sox overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4.

After the A’s erupted for four runs in the second inning, the Red Sox were aided by errors from second baseman Jurickson Profar and starting pitcher Frankie Montas (4-2) to put the wheels in motion on their own big inning, bringing in six runs in the third inning.

Six Red Sox relievers combined to allow one hit over 4-1/3 innings to seal the win as Boston improved to 3-4 on their homestand. Ryan Brasier (1-0) tossed 1-1/3 perfect innings and was credited with the win.

Also on Monday, it was:

‧ Rays 8, Royals 5

‧ Brewers 5, Rockies 1

‧ White Sox 5, Orioles 3

‧ Braves 3, Padres 1