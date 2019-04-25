SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Leipzig defeat Hamburg 3-1

RB Leipzig on Tuesday eased past second-division Hamburg SV 3-1 to reach the DFB-Pokal final for the first time in their young history. Leipzig, formed by energy drinks maker Red Bull 10 years ago as a fifth-division club, are now face the winners of yesterday’s semi-final between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen for a shot at the club’s first silverware. Yussuf Poulsen headed the visitors in front in the 12th minute, but Bakery Jatta’s audacious strike from outside the box caught Peter Gulacsi off guard to level for the hosts. Hamburg, battling to return to the Bundesliga next season after last year’s relegation, were a step slower than their opponents. Leipzig, who hit the woodwork three times, went back ahead eight minutes after the restart thanks to a Vasilije Janjicic own-goal. Emil Forsberg then threaded in his shot in the 72nd to guarantee their maiden final appearance.

TENNIS

Kerber to face Petkovic

Germany’s Angelique Kerber is to face compatriot Andrea Petkovic in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, after Petkovic beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets on Tuesday. World No. 5 Kerber was granted a bye to the second round after Romanian world No. 2 Simona Halep withdrew from the tournament with an injury, and is now face her friend and compatriot in an all-German duel today. “I will send Angie a SMS or two this evening,” Petkovic said after beating Tormo 6-3, 6-4. “Usually, the loser has to buy the other one dinner.” In the other ties, Belgium’s Greet Minnens sprung a surprise when she beat Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova, ranked 159 places above her, to set up a second-round meeting with Czech world No. 3 Petra Kvitova. Laura Siegemund became the third German to reach the second round when she beat Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, while Anna-Lena Friedsam went down fighting in two sets against Dutch sixth seed Kiki Bertens. Earlier in the day, Elise Mertens of Belgium was knocked out by Russia’s Darya Kasatkina, while Anastasika Sevastova overcame fellow Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in a roller-coaster battle over three sets.

TENNIS

Zverev ousted in first round

Alexander Zverev on Tuesday crashed out of the Barcelona Open in the second round, continuing his troubled start to this year. The German, who joined the tournament on a late wild-card, was beaten 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) by lucky loser Nicolas Jarry. German world No. 3 Zverev, who is looking to improve on his disappointing start to the year, came back from a double break down in the third set, but blew a match point at 6-5. It was the biggest win of Chilean Jarry’s career. The world No. 81 is now to face either Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria or Fernando Verdasco of Spain in today’s third round. Zverev’s brother, Mischa Zverev, was also eliminated, going out 6-3, 6-1 to David Ferrer in the first round, while Kei Nishikori eased to a 7-5, 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz to secure a place in the third round. Top seed and world No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain was yesterday to begin his campaign to win the Barcelona Open for a record 12th time against Leonardo Mayer.