Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - Page 16　

Former champion Granollers stuns US fifth seed Fritz

Reuters

Former champion Marcel Granollers on Monday used the drop-shot to good effect as he surprised American fifth seed Taylor Fritz in three sets at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston, Texas.

The 32-year-old Spaniard claimed a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Fritz, the only seeded player in first-round action at the River Oaks Country Club.

“Taylor is a player who can hit very hard. He hits very hard from the baseline and I needed to change rhythm,” said Granollers, who won the tournament in 2008. “If I hit good drop-shots, I think it’s a good option against him and I think today it worked.”

Earlier, Norway’s Casper Ruud made his River Oaks debut by defeating Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 7-6 (9/7), 6-4.

His father, Christian, won the tournament in 1996 when it was not an ATP Tour event.

Former champion Ivo Karlovic, who won in 2007, fell to American Ryan Harrison 6-3, 6-4.

Australian Bernard Tomic and Chile’s Christian Garin also advanced.

Tomic, firing 11 aces, outlasted American Denis Kudla 7-6 (10/8), 7-5, while Garin came from a set down to top Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

