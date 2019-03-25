Mavericks hand Warriors their worst loss

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Luka Doncic on Saturday put up a triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks handed two-time defending champions the Golden State Warriors their worst loss of the season with a 126-91 blowout.

Doncic racked up a game-high 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and veteran Dirk Nowitzki nailed five three-pointers as the Mavericks finished just one three-pointer shy of the franchise record of 22 in a game.

Doncic and Maxi Kleber each drained four three-pointers as Dallas outscored the Warriors 63-12 from beyond the arc, giving them their first win in California since 2012.

The loss on their home floor came on a night when the Warriors chose to sit out Stephen Curry and Andrew Bogut.

Kevin Durant had 25 points in 29 minutes for the Warriors, who had won four of their past five games. Durant missed all eight of his three-point attempts.

The 35-point margin of defeat was the largest of the season for Golden State, eclipsing a 33-point rout by the Boston Celtics.

The Mavericks had a 50-point win over Utah and a 38-pointer over Charlotte earlier in the season.

Nowitzki scored 10 of the game’s first 16 points, helping Dallas seize an early 14-2 lead. He finished with 21 points in his final game at the Warriors’ Oracle Arena.

“I really enjoyed my time here. I played against some great players. My first basket ever was in this building,” Nowitzki said.

In Saturday’s other games, it was:

‧ Hornets 124, Celtics 117

‧ Hawks 129, 76ers 127

‧ Trailblazers 117, Pistons 112

‧ Jazz 114, Bulls 83

‧ Heat 113, Wizards 108

‧ Wolves 112, Grizzlies 99

‧ Kings 112, Suns 103