Rain again halts play at Miami Open’s new venue

Reuters, MIAMI

Rain again spoiled the Miami Open party on Wednesday, wiping out the evening session and adding to what has been a soggy and dejecting kickoff to a tournament looking for a new start.

A move from the cramped Crandon Park on picturesque Key Biscayne to the wide open spaces at Hard Rock Stadium was hoped to provide the Miami Open with a bright future.

However, so far dark storm clouds have cast a wet shadow over proceedings.

Prior to the start of the tournament, officials had boasted of a 25 percent jump in ticket sales, but the stands have been mostly empty through two days, with only one of four sessions completed.

Organizers have now been left with a backlog of matches to schedule and refunds to send out.

Canadian teen sensation Bianca Andreescu, who claimed a stunning victory at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, was to be the headliner on the opening day, but never made it onto the 13,800-seat stadium court to face Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu.

Following a ceremonial ribbon-cutting earlier in the day under sunny skies involving Serena Williams, Roger Federer and world No. 1s Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, action got underway with three-time Miami champion Victoria Azarenka defeating Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to christen the venue.

All of the 29-year-old Belarussian’s titles were celebrated at Crandon Park, but the move to the Miami suburbs did not have any affect on Azarenka, as the two-time Australian Open champion pounded 41 winners past her Slovak opponent.

“I think the stadium is beautiful. I think the logistics here work out pretty well,” former world No. 1 Azarenka said. “I feel the expansion of the tournament was, first of all, really necessary.”

“There is a lot more room. There is a lot better facilities. So I’m pretty happy,” she said.

Before the rain began, 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova gave the small crowd something to cheer about as she romped into the second round with 6-4, 6-3 victory over Germany’s Andrea Petkovic.