Oilers rally to beat Sabres

AP, BUFFALO, New York

Kyle Brodziak on Monday scored the go-ahead goal to cap a three-goal burst over the final 3 minutes, 31 seconds of the second period, rallying the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

The Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl scored his team-leading 41st goal and added an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, eight assists), as Connor McDavid set up two goals to help their side overcome a 3-1 deficit in the second period.

Defenseman Darnell Nurse and Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers, who won their third straight to close a five-game trip at 4-1-1. Goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 35 shots.

Jack Eichel scored twice and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the slumping Sabres. Buffalo dropped to 2-7-1 in their past 10 games.

Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark was yanked at the end of the second period, after allowing four goals on 20 shots. Carter Hutton took over and stopped all seven shots that he faced.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, FLAMES 2

Tyler Ennis recorded his first career hat-trick to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs past hosts the Calgary Flames 6-2.

Zach Hyman had two goals for the Maple Leafs, while Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in the past four games.

Matthew Tkachuk and Derek Ryan scored for the Flames, who have dropped two in a row after a seven-game winning streak. The Flames remain atop the Pacific Division, three points ahead of the San Jose Sharks.

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen made 35 saves and won his fifth straight, improving to 32-13-3.

Flames goalie David Rittich had 26 stops and slipped to 22-6-5. It was Rittich’s second regulation loss since the middle of December. He entered the game 11-1-4 in his past 16 games.