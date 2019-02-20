SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GENDER

Trans athletes pan tennis ace

Trans sportswomen hit back at Martina Navratilova, after the tennis champion said “it’s insane and it’s cheating” for transgender women to be allowed to compete in women’s sport. “A man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organisation is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires,” Navratilova wrote in the Sunday Times. Navratilova’s comments are “disturbing, upsetting and deeply transphobic,” said Rachel McKinnon, who last year became the first transgender woman to win a world track cycling title.

FORMULA ONE

Wolff: Brexit ‘major concern’

Mercedes Formula 1 CEO Toto Wolff on Monday said why Brexit would do untold damage to the industry in the UK, calling it the “the mother of all messes.” “Brexit is a major concern for all of us that live in the UK and operate out of the UK,” Wolff said at Montmelo, Spain, where pre-season testing began. The Mercedes and Red Bull teams are based in England. Wolff was also concerned about customs for motor parts. “The way we get parts and services is just in time ... taxes would massively damage the Formula 1 industry in the UK,” he said. Visa and right-to-work concerns were also high on Wolff’s worry list, due to the “26 nationalities in our team.”

BOXING

Fury’s deal may mar rematch

Tyson Fury has signed a multi-year, multi-fight agreement with US broadcaster ESPN, which could threaten the British heavyweight’s prospects of a world title rematch with Deontay Wilder. Fury’s future fights would be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN in the US. His new deal would appear to make a hugely anticipated rematch with World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Wilder, against whom Fury was held to a controversial draw in Los Angeles in December, more difficult given that the American has been fighting on the Showtime channel.

OLYMPICS

Indonesia bids for 2032

Indonesia has submitted a bid to host the 2032 Olympics, officials said yesterday, after the nation’s widely lauded handling of the Asian Games last summer. Indonesian Ambassador to Switzerland Muliaman Hadad submitted a formal bid letter from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne last week, the country’s foreign ministry confirmed yesterday. “This is the right moment to show Indonesia’s capability as a big country,” Hadad said in a statement. India has also expressed an interest in hosting the 2032 Games, while North and South Korea have said they might enter a joint bid.

SOCCER

AFC fights pirate channel

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is hiring experts to step up its fight against intellectual property theft by pirate channel beoutQ, which illegally broadcast last month’s Asian Cup, the confederation said yesterday. BeoutQ emerged in 2017 after Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a diplomatic and trade boycott of Qatar. “The AFC values its broadcast and commercial partners and wishes to do everything that it can to protect their rights,” AFC general-secretary Dato’ Windsor John said.