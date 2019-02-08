Pakistan end South Africa tour with Twenty20 win

AFP, CENTURION, South Africa

Pakistan on Wednesday finished their tour of South Africa with a 27-run win in the third and final Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park.

The tourists owed their win to the new-ball bowling of left-arm spinner Imad Wasim and left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as they defended a moderate total of 168-9.

The pair restricted South Africa to 30-2 in the first seven overs and the hosts were always behind the required rate as they limped to 141-9 in their 20 overs.

South Africa won the series against the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 international team 2-1, adding to a 3-0 success in a three-match Test series and a 3-2 win in a five-match one-day international series.

“Tonight was disappointing, but we’re really chuffed with a series win against the best T20 team in the world,” South Africa stand-in captain David Miller said.

“We’ve beaten them with a young side. There’s a lot of depth in South African cricket,” he said.

“A win is always something that gives you satisfaction,” Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik said. “Our youngsters have learned a lot from this tour and we played really good white-ball cricket.”

Left-arm opening bowler Beuran Hendricks took a career-best 4-14 as Pakistan’s batsmen struggled after being sent in.

Seven Pakistan batsmen reached double figures, but the highest score was 26 by Mohammad Rizwan.

A mid-innings collapse when three wickets fell for five runs in nine balls reduced Pakistan to 94-5, with Rizwan, Malik and Hussain Talat falling in quick succession.

Malik was run out for 18 after a mix-up with Talat.

Shadab Khan hit three sixes in the final over from Andile Phehlukwayo to finish with 22 not out off eight balls.

He took two wickets in South Africa’s innings, including the key wicket of Miller, and was named Man of the Match.

Miller was named Man of the Series.

South Africa never recovered from their slow start, despite innings of 41 by Rassie van der Dussen and an unbeaten 55 off 29 balls by Chris Morris.

Mohammad Amir followed up the tight bowling of Imad and Afridi to take 3-27, while Shadab and Faheem Ashraf took two wickets each.