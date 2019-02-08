PSG struggle past third-tier minnows

AFP, PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday required extra-time to overcome third-tier Villefranche-Beaujolais 3-0 in the round-of-16 of the Coupe de France.

Holders and record 12-time champions PSG were held in check at Olympique Lyonnais’ Groupama Stadium until Julian Draxler bundled in a cross from substitute Edinson Cavani on 102 minutes.

Moussa Diaby and Cavani sealed the victory late on after both were set up for simple tap-ins by Kylian Mbappe, who came on for Angel di Maria with an hour gone.

PSG host Dijon FCO in the quarter-finals as they bid to win the competition for a fifth consecutive time.

Thomas Tuchel’s side face Girondins de Bordeaux at home in Ligue 1 at the weekend before traveling to Old Trafford on Tuesday next week for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie with Manchester United.

“It’s normal to have the match against Manchester United in one corner of your head, even if we’re trying to go step by step,” PSG defender Marquinhos said. “You saw the coach looked to rest some players to best manage the squad. We’re thinking about the important dates coming up.”

Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes made his first start for PSG after his arrival from Zenit St Petersburg for a reported 47 million euros (US$54 million).

“He played well, he was very reliable in the middle. He didn’t lose the ball. He had a lot of quality in his passes. It wasn’t easy and he was very good,” Tuchel said of Paredes.

PSG are without Brazilian forward Neymar for both legs of the round-of-16 clash with United after the world’s most expensive player suffered an injury to his right foot last month.

Elsewhere, Jordan Siebatcheu scored twice, including a 91st-minute winner, as Stade Rennais came from behind to defeat Lille OSC, who had Adama Soumaoro sent off after just 19 minutes.

Fourth-tier AS Vitre reached the last eight for the first time in their history after a stoppage-time penalty completed a remarkable 3-2 victory, having trailed third-tier AS Lyon-Duchere by two goals.

Olympique Lyonnais, who snapped PSG’s unbeaten Ligue 1 run at the weekend, were due to visit En Avant de Guingamp in the final of the round-of-16 games yesterday.