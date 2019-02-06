Nervous Liverpool held by Hammers

AFP, LONDON

Juergen Klopp on Monday pinpointed a mounting injury list as the explanation for Liverpool’s sub-par performance in a 1-1 draw at West Ham United that leaves the English Premier League leaders just three points clear of Manchester City.

Less than a week after missing the opportunity to go seven points clear of Manchester City with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City, Liverpool again let a lead slip as Michail Antonio quickly canceled out Sadio Mane’s 22nd-minute opener.

Victory over Everton today would now take City to the top of the table, while Tottenham Hotspur are just five points off the top in third.

It could have been even worse for Liverpool had Declan Rice and Mark Noble not failed to hit the target with huge chances to claim all three points for West Ham.

Klopp was without the injured Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold, meaning James Milner started in an unfamiliar role at rightback, while the German was forced to name an experimental midfield three of Fabinho, Naby Keita and Adam Lallana.

“Last night we trained and after we had to change three positions,” Klopp said. “It’s just a fact, it’s not an excuse. The preparation for the game was far from being perfect and we still got a point.”

After posting a perfect record against opposition outside the top six in their first 23 league games, Liverpool have now slipped up twice in as many matches to mount the tension in their chase for a first title in 29 years.

However, Klopp played down suggestions it is the pressure and the weight of history that has dragged his players down over the past week.

“It’s not about pressure, it’s about enjoying the situation you are in,” Klopp said. “We have 62 points, have lost one game in the whole season so far, which is very positive. I think from your faces already you [the media] feel sorry for us. We are fine. Tonight was just a tough game.”

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini claimed it was “impossible to play worse” after his side’s 3-0 capitulation to Wolverhampton Wanderers last week that followed a deeply disappointing FA Cup exit to League One AFC Wimbledon.

Even without the injured Marko Arnautovic, Pellegrini got the response he wanted in West Ham’s performance if not their end product and the Chilean was angered that Liverpool’s opener was allowed to stand, despite Milner clearly being offside when he crossed for Mane to score his 12th goal of the season.

“They have two clear chances, one that is one-and-a-half meters offside where they score a goal, and one in the last minute with [Divock] Origi in front of the linesman again one meter offside. Of course, you must be disappointed,” said Pellegrini, who recalled a series of controversial calls that went in favor of Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund when they beat Pellegrini’s Malaga in the 2012-2013 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

“Klopp is used to win with offside goals. He beat me against Malaga with Borussia Dortmund with a goal seven meters offside, so he can’t complain about nothing,” Pellegrini added.

Liverpool’s lead lasted just six minutes as the visitors switched off from a well-worked free-kick and Antonio drilled Felipe Anderson’s pass in off the far post.

More lax set-piece defending should have cost Liverpool again three minutes before halftime when Rice headed wide another wicked Anderson free-kick delivery wide when completely unmarked.