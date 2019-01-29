Kohli bows out with India in an unbeatable position

AFP, WELLINGTON

Virat Kohli yesterday bowed out of the New Zealand tour with India in an unbeatable position after a dominant seven-wicket win in the third one-day international in Mount Maunganui.

It put India 3-0 up and World Player of the Year Kohli said with the series wrapped up early it was time for him to step aside for the remaining two matches and the following Twenty20 series.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better performance after the first two clinical performances and just the relentlessness of the side is something that really pleases me,” Kohli said after India easily chased down New Zealand’s 243 with seven overs to spare.

“I haven’t had a break for a long time. It’s been a very hectic Australian tour and now I go on a break very happy, 3-0 up, sealing the series and I can relax and enjoy my break,” he said.

Kohli’s 60 off 74 deliveries and a 113-run partnership with Rohit Sharma formed the backbone of India’s run chase.

It gave the tourists back-to-back series wins against Australia and New Zealand, and ensured they will be a force to be reckoned with in the World Cup later this year.

Sharma top-scored with 62, while Ambati Rayudu was unbeaten on 40 and Dinesh Karthik on 38.

While Rayudu was steering India home, the International Cricket Council announced that he had been suspended from international bowling.

The part-time spinner was cited for a suspect action after the first one-day international against Australia two weeks ago.

He has not bowled since on tour as India’s recognized bowlers proved too much for Australia and New Zealand.

“They are teaching us a lesson and we’re required to rise to the challenge,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said. “The quality they brought with the ball, in particular their consistency in what they’ve tried to do, they haven’t given you much and they’ve forced some mistakes.”

New Zealand, batting first, posted their highest score and longest innings in the three matches so far, but they still fell short of 50 overs, their final wicket falling with six balls remaining.

Ross Taylor (93) and Tom Latham (51) gave the innings credibility, but it proved no challenge for the visitors.

Boult was the most economical of the New Zealand bowlers with 2-40.

Mohammed Shami had earlier taken 3-41, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece.