Thunder edge the Trailblazers 123-114

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Russell Westbrook bagged his 14th triple-double of the season on Tuesday as the Oklahoma City Thunder overpowered Western Conference rivals the Portland Trail Blazers.

Westbrook put up 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, while teammate Paul George led the scoring with 36 points in a 123-114 win at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The win saw the Thunder improve to 29-18, tightening their grip on third place in the West ahead of fourth-placed Portland, who slipped to 29-20 with the defeat.

New Zealand’s Steven Adams and shooting guard Terrance Ferguson had 14 points apiece, while Jerami Grant had 11 points. Dennis Schroder added 13 off the bench in his 22 minutes on court.

“It’s very important to get everyone involved,” Westbrook said.

The burden of Portland’s scoring was once again shouldered by Damian Lillard, who had 34 points. C.J. McCollum added 31 points, while Bosnia international Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points.

In the Eastern Conference on Tuesday, the Toronto Raptors bagged their 36th win of the season with a 120-105 defeat of the Sacramento Kings at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, despite resting star Kawhi Leonard.

The Kings, who fell to 24-24 after the loss, jolted the home crowd after taking a 34-29 first-quarter lead.

However, the Raptors clicked into gear in the second quarter to build a four-point lead at halftime, which they held onto after the interval.

In Tuesday’s other games, Dennis Smith Jr returned from his mysterious week-long absence to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 106-98 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Smith Jr, whose absence had been attributed variously to a sore back and a stomach bug, scored 17 points on his return, along with Luka Doncic, who also had 17. Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 20 points.

Elsewhere, Karl Anthony-Towns scored 25 points and had 18 rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 118-91 blowout against the Phoenix Suns.