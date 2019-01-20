Barca stay in Copa, avoid scare over ineligible player

AP, BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona will not be penalized in the Copa del Rey.

CD Levante’s complaint that Barcelona used an illegible player arrived after the 48-hour deadline, the Royal Spanish Football Federation said on Friday.

The judge overseeing competition disputes ruled to “maintain the result of the tie and keep FC Barcelona in the draw for the quarter-finals” because Levante’s complaint was filed almost a week too late.

Levante complained that Barcelona used youth player Juan “Chumi” Brandariz on Jan. 10 after the defender incurred a one-match suspension while playing with the club’s reserve team in the third division.

However, Levante did not realize the possible irregularity until a week later.

Levante won the first leg 2-1, but Barcelona overturned the result on Thursday in the second leg to go through 4-2 on aggregate.

Levante presented the complaint to the federation on Friday.

Barcelona said they did nothing wrong, arguing that Chumi should serve his suspension in the third division.

Levante said that they would appeal the ruling.

Barcelona have won the Copa del Rey for four seasons in a row.

They routed Sevilla 5-0 in last year’s final, and also beat Sevilla 2-0 in the 2016 final.

The decision by the judge came minutes before the draw for the quarter-finals, when Barcelona were again paired with Sevilla.

In 2015, Real Madrid were eliminated in the round of 16 for using striker Denis Cheryshev while he was suspended.