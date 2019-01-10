SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ICE HOCKEY

Guilty plea in deadly crash

The driver of a truck involved in a fatal crash with a bus carrying a Canadian junior team on Tuesday pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving causing death or bodily harm. Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, is to be sentenced later this month after his brief plea hearing in Melfort, Saskatchewan. He faces up to 14 years in prison over the incident, which left 16 people dead, 10 of them players aged 16 to 21, and injured 13. The Humboldt Broncos’ bus was traveling to a playoff game in Saskatchewan on April 6 when it collided with Sidhu’s truck at a highway intersection. Canadian police said the semi-trailer was exceeding the speed limit and failed to stop.

GOLF

Curry’s tournament axed

The PGA Tour has pulled the plug on a new tournament hosted by NBA star Stephen Curry with time running short and failure to arrange details including the course and sponsorship. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the development, and Curry told the newspaper he is not giving up on the idea. “We are still committed to bringing an event to San Francisco,” Curry said. “It just won’t be this year.” Talks with Pleasanton-based Workday unexpectedly broke off, the newspaper said. The tournament was to be played from Sept. 19 to 22, but it still did not have a director and there were concerns that work to Lake Merced Golf Club could not be completed in time.

FOOTBALL

Kraft wins ‘Jewish Nobel’

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been awarded Israel’s Genesis Prize in recognition of his philanthropy and commitment to combating anti-Semitism, prize organizers announced yesterday. The US$1 million award, widely known as the “Jewish Nobel,” is granted each year to a person recognized as an inspiration to the next generation through professional achievement and commitment to Jewish values. Kraft, who grew up in an observant Jewish home, has been an outspoken supporter of Israel and has arranged trips for NFL Hall of Famers to the Holy Land. His prize money is to be donated to initiatives combating anti-Semitism, other forms of prejudices and what some portray as attempts to delegitimize Israel.

TENNIS

Seeds tumble in Auckland

Top seed John Isner yesterday crashed out of the ASB Classic as a calf injury dashed four-time champion David Ferrer’s hopes of a fairy-tale final appearance in New Zealand. Isner was sent packing after fellow American Taylor Fritz held his nerve in two tiebreaks to win 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), while compatriot Tennys Sandgren brushed aside third seed Marco Cecchinato of Italy 6-3, 6-3. Second seed Fabio Fognini narrowly avoided the same fate, with German’s Peter Gojowczyk taking the match to a third-set tiebreak before the Italian prevailed 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5). The draw now has only two seeds remaining. Former world No. 3 Ferrer has retired from Grand Slams, but is making a few appearances at his favorite ATP tournaments this year, with Auckland first on the list. “Remember, I won the last point,” he joked before limping off center court to a standing ovation. Meanwhile, Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber defeated Ugo Humbert of France 6-4, 6-4 to set up a quarter-final against Fognini.