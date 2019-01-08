Home / Sports
Minnows Newport County stun the Foxes

AFP, LONDON

Newport County’s Jamille Matt, top left, scores against Leicester City in their FA Cup third-round match at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales, on Dunday.

Photo: Reuters

Fourth-tier Newport County on Sunday beat English Premier League high-flyers Leicester City 2-1 to record a memorable upset win in the third round of the FA Cup, with Oldham Athletic defeating top-flight strugglers Fulham by the same scoreline.

Barnet ensured there would be a non-league presence in the fourth round with a 1-0 win away to second-tier Sheffield United.

It had seemed visitors Leicester, seventh in the Premier League and champions in 2015-2016, would leave Rodney Parade with a draw when Rachid Ghezzal’s shot eight minutes from time canceled out Jamille Matt’s 10th-minute header, but, with five minutes left, Newport were awarded a penalty after Leicester’s Marc Albrighton inexplicably raised his arm to block a cross into the area and Padraig Amond made no mistake from the spot to spark delirious scenes among the Welsh club’s supporters.

“It’s the first time I’ve beaten a Premier League club as a manager, so it’s one I’ll never forget,” Newport boss Michael Flynn told the BBC. “It’s unbelievable.”

Leicester manager Claude Puel praised Newport, saying: “They believed in themselves and created the upset. I think we had an experienced team to manage this game. We had eight players who won the [Premier League] title.”

Denis Odoi put Fulham ahead in the 52nd minute at Craven Cottage, but Sam Sturridge drew Oldham level with a penalty before Callum Lang’s header two minutes from fulltime sealed a comeback victory.

Daniel Iversen compounded Fulham’s misery by saving an Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty — his first touch after coming off the bench — just moments earlier.

“It is Roy of the Rovers stuff,” Oldham caretaker boss Pete Wild said. “The character in the dressing room is phenomenal.”

Elsewhere, Barnet defeated Championship high-flyers Sheffield United thanks to Shaquile Coulthirst’s 21st-minute penalty.

“It’s unbelievable,” Barnet captain Callum Reynolds said after the north London club’s triumph.

Watford manager Javi Gracia changed his entire starting lineup from the team that drew 3-3 at AFC Bournemouth last week.

